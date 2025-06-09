FCCC urges public not to stockpile fuel drums

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The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has urged the public to avoid bulk buying or stockpiling fuel drums, warning that excessive purchases could disrupt supply across the country.

In a statement, the Commission said purchasing fuel in quantities beyond immediate needs places added pressure on the supply chain, particularly at a time when Fiji’s replenishment cycles are already affected.

It warned that such practices could lead to shortages and delays, with the greatest impact likely to be felt by vulnerable communities in remote and maritime areas that rely heavily on consistent fuel access for transport, electricity and essential services.

The FCCC said it is closely monitoring the situation and stressed that fuel should be purchased responsibly.

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It also cautioned that any attempts by individuals or traders to hoard fuel or exploit current supply conditions would be investigated.

The Commission is calling on the public to act with consideration and community spirit, urging Fijians to buy only what they need to ensure fair access for others.