A coastal inundation alert is now in force for southern coastal areas of the Coral Coast-Sigatoka, Mamanuca Group of islands, Kadavu and Southern Lau Group.

People living along the coast in these areas could experience coastal sea flooding during high tide, sea flooding may cause debris to wash onto roads, and the FMS warns that it is dangerous for coastal recreational activities during these times.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a low-pressure system to the far south of the country is generating and directing moderate southwesterly swells that may result in coastal flooding over the southern coastal area of Fiji during high tide today and tomorrow.

The approximate high tide for today is at 9.50am with a moderate chance of sea flooding.

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For tomorrow, Thursday 23rd April, high tide is expected at 11:00am – and there is also a moderate chance of sea flooding.

The FMS says the next special weather bulletin on coastal inundation will be issued around 10.30 am today or earlier.