iTaukei make up bulk of births

[Photo: FILE]

Ethnicity data shows iTaukei births made up the majority.

The report states they accounted for more than 80 percent of total births across the period. Indo-Fijians made up about 13 percent, while other groups accounted for just over four percent.

The Fiji National Vital Statistics Report 2020–2022 shows a total of 57,177 births recorded in Birth Ledger Books between 2020 and 2022. The annual total declined from 21,135 in 2020 to 17,816 in 2022.

The report from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics states that the Birth Ledger Book remains the primary source for detailed fertility analysis. It captures key maternal and provincial information not available in other systems.

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It also notes differences between datasets. The CMRIS system recorded slightly higher totals over the same period, highlighting inconsistencies in reporting sources.

The crude birth rate also declined. It fell from 23.8 per 1,000 people in 2020 to 20 in 2022. The report says this reflects a steady easing in fertility levels.

Sex ratio at birth remained stable. The report states there were about 106 to 109 male births for every 100 female births across the period.

Population estimates from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics were used to calculate fertility measures. These were combined with health data to assess national trends.

The report concludes that births are on a downward path. It says continued monitoring is needed to guide future population planning.