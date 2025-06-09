Households urged to save electricity

Fijians are being urged to reduce electricity use as global fuel prices rise sharply.

The increase is being driven by escalating geopolitical tensions that are pushing up generation costs and tightening energy security.

Energy Fiji Limited says supply remains stable, but fuel costs are already weighing on operations. Chief Executive Officer Fatiaki Gibson states that Fiji’s power system remains resilient and that all necessary steps are being taken to manage the impacts of the global crisis.

Thus, he warns that rising fuel costs and potential supply disruptions present real risks. He says fuel prices have increased by more than 70 percent, with Brent crude rising from about 65 to 70 US dollars per barrel to over 120 US dollars.

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EFL says this is driving up thermal generation costs, which still account for nearly half of Fiji’s electricity supply. EFL also says that Fiji’s energy mix includes hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and imported fuel. It says demand has passed 200 megawatts, with hydro resources being optimised and thermal generation carefully managed.

EFL is calling on households, businesses, and institutions to cut unnecessary electricity use. It says simple actions such as switching off unused appliances can help ease pressure on the system.The company is also urging customers to pay bills on time to avoid disconnection.

It says reconnection timing will depend on payment method and system conditions.