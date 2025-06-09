Iran considering attending peace talks with the US

[Photo: Reuters]

Iran is considering attending peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, following moves by Islamabad to end a U.S. blockade of Iran’s ports, a significant obstacle to Tehran rejoining peace efforts as the end of a two-week ceasefire approaches.

However, the official stressed that no decision had been made and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that “continued violations of the ceasefire” by the U.S. are a major obstacle to continuing the diplomatic process.