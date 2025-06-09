Rehab centre to boost training for health workers

The centre will be fitted with modern medical equipment.

The government is taking a major step to strengthen its healthcare workforce, with a new national rehabilitation center set to deliver specialized training for doctors, nurses and rehabilitation professionals.

KOICA Country Director, Han Kyul Sam Cho says that they will will focus heavily on building local capacity by offering both overseas and in-country training programs.

She adds that the training will cover a wide range of professionals, including physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and social workers—ensuring a more comprehensive approach to patient care.

The centre will be fitted with modern medical equipment, giving local professionals access to advanced tools for diagnosis, treatment, and therapy.

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“These resources will ensure that the centre is well-equipped to meet international standards and effectively serve patients from across Fiji. Equally important is the development of strong operational systems. This includes establishing clear operational plans and efficient referral systems to ensure that patients can seamlessly access services, from initial diagnosis to rehabilitation and recovery.”

Cho adds that the development is expected to not only improve service delivery but also reduce reliance on overseas expertise by strengthening Fiji’s own workforce.

Once completed, the centre is expected to play a vital role in enhancing rehabilitation services while building a more capable and resilient health workforce for the future.