Youth build apps to fight cybercrime

[ Source: US Embassy in Fiji / Facebook ]

A regional push to strengthen cyber safety has taken shape in Suva. Young developers have been challenged to build tools that address rising cybercrime across the Pacific.

Last Monday, the US Embassy Youth Council hosted its first Pacific Youth Hackathon at the SPC Pasifika Conference Room. The month-long program brought together young innovators and tech experts. Their focus was on building solutions to improve online safety.

The event ended with a Pitch Day competition. Teams presented working app prototypes. The tools were designed to help users identify digital threats.

They also allowed reporting of cybercrime to authorities. Organisers highlighted the need for systems that work in low-connectivity areas.

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CyberSafe, a Fiji-based team, won the competition. Their app used gamified learning and reporting features. It stood out among seven other teams.

The program was supported by Telcom Fiji, the Fiji Police Force Cyber Crimes Unit, the Ministry of Education, The Pacific Community, NetCraft Australia, NiuPay, Crespire and Cyber Acads.

The US Embassy in Suva said the hackathon reflects its commitment to youth innovation. It also supports efforts to strengthen digital resilience in the Pacific. The initiative is part of wider celebrations marking 250 years of U.S. independence.

The program shows stronger cooperation in digital safety. It also encourages young people to play a role in tackling cyber threats.