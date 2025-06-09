Drua edge Brumbies in round 10 thriller

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua secured their first away win since 2023 and their first ever win in Canberra, edging the Brumbies 33–28 in Round 10 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Brumbies opened the scoring after a Drua lineout error near their own goal line handed the hosts an early 7–0 lead.

The Drua responded quickly, with winger Manasa Mataele finishing in the left corner after beating two defenders to narrow the gap to 7–5.

After being denied a try through forward Etonia Waqa, the Drua took the lead at 8–7 when flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula slotted a penalty from just under 50 metres out.

Article continues after advertisement

Moments later, Mataele struck again, intercepting a long pass inside his own half and sprinting nearly 60 metres to score, extending the lead to 15–7.

The Drua pushed further ahead when halfback Issack Fines-Leleiwasa took a quick tap penalty just outside the Brumbies’ try line, powering through defenders to make it 22–7.

The Brumbies pressed hard before halftime but were unable to break through a resilient Drua defence.

The hosts came out stronger in the second half, building pressure and eventually crossing over to reduce the deficit to 22–14.

Despite sustained attacking phases from the Brumbies, the Drua regained control, and another penalty allowed Armstrong-Ravula to add three more points.

The Drua continued to apply pressure, and a well-executed cross kick found Simione Kuruvoli on the right wing, who crossed over to extend the lead to 32–14.

The Brumbies responded with a try after multiple phases and set-pieces, closing the gap to 32–22.

They then built momentum, slicing through the Drua defence with an inside ball to score under the posts and narrow the score to 32–28.

In the final 10 minutes, the Drua disrupted the Brumbies’ rhythm and worked their way back into attacking territory. A crucial penalty allowed Armstrong-Ravula to extend the lead to 33–28.

The Drua held firm in the closing stages to secure a hard-fought and historic away victory.