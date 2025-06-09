Jackson wary of Brumbies threat

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is expecting a tough test against the Brumbies tomorrow, warning his side must be sharp across all areas to challenge one of the competition’s most consistent teams.

The Brumbies head into the clash sitting near the top of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings, having already recorded strong results against New Zealand opposition this season.

Jackson says his side is fully aware of the challenge ahead.

“They’re a great team… they’ve beaten every New Zealand team so far, so they’re a quality outfit.”

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While the Drua have shown they can match top sides on their day, Jackson stressed the importance of maintaining consistency, particularly against a team as well-rounded as the Brumbies.

“We’re under no illusion… we’re pretty good at knocking over the top teams too, but we’ve just got to keep going.”

A key area of focus for the Drua will be shutting down the Brumbies’ set-piece dominance, especially their driving maul, which has long been a strength.

“This game is massive around our maul… we know where they’re going to come.”

However, Jackson noted that the Brumbies have evolved their style of play under head coach Stephen Larkham, becoming more dangerous with ball in hand.

The Drua will be looking to build on their recent performances as they continue their push towards a playoff spot.

Kickoff is at 9.35pm tonight, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.