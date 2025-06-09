Tuitubou set for Drua debut, Lomani returns

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Maika Tuitubou is set to make his Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debut this Sunday when the side takes on competition leaders the Chiefs in the Super Round at One NZ Stadium in Christchurch.

Head coach Glen Jackson has named the former Swami Vivekananda College student at outside centre, marking a major milestone in the young player’s rugby journey. Tuitubou comes through the Drua development pathway, having represented Nadi Under-19, Fiji Under-20, and the Fiji Warriors, while also gaining overseas experience with Norths Rugby Club in Queensland.

The Lakeba, Lau native, who also has maternal links to Moala and Nadi, featured for the national under-20 side during their New Zealand tour and at the 2023 World Rugby Championship.

Meanwhile, co-captain Frank Lomani returns from injury to strengthen the squad, alongside Taniela Rakuro, Haereiti Hetet, and Peni Ravai.

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Hetet will earn his 47th appearance at loosehead prop, joining Zuriel Togiatama at hooker and Mesake Doge at tighthead. In the second row, Mesake Vocevoce partners with co-captain Temo Mayanavanua, while the back row features Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, and Isoa Tuwai.

Lomani will start at halfback, combining with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula in the halves. The backline sees Virimi Vakatawa at inside centre with Tuitubou outside him, while Ilaisa Droasese slots in at fullback. Wingers Manasa Mataele and Taniela Rakuro complete the starting back three.

On the bench, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Emosi Tuqiri, and Peni Ravai provide front row cover, while Isoa Nasilasila and Elia Canakaivata offer forward depth. Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, and Inia Tabuavou round out the matchday 23.

The Drua will be looking to make a statement in the Super Round as they take on the ladder leaders in what shapes up as a crucial encounter in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.