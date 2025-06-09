Sharper focus on breakdown plays vital role in historic win

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Temo Mayanavanua says a sharper focus at the breakdown was key to their historic Round 10 win over the ACT Brumbies in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash over the weekend.

Mayanavanua admits the breakdown has been a concern throughout the season, and the Drua were prepared for the Brumbies to target that area.

In response, they tightened their work at the contact zone while also dominating the scrum and maul.

The visitors’ defensive resolve proved decisive, denying the Brumbies a potential match-winning try from a late rolling maul in the dying moments.

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Mayanavanua credits the victory to a collective effort, improved communication, and composure under pressure.

“They knew that was one of our weaknesses and credit to the Brumbies. They attacked that and hats off to the boys as well for identifying the threat and dealing with it on the field.”

The Drua now turn their attention to a tough test against the Chiefs in New Zealand on Sunday at 4:30pm.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.