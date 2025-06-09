Nurses call for empowerment amid workforce pressure

[Photo: FILE]

“Empowered nurses save lives.”

That is the message for this years 67th Annual General meeting of the Fiji Nursing Association.

FNA President Miliakere Nasorovakawalu says the theme speakes volume for urgent reforms needed to strengthen Fiji’s nursing workforce that will in turn address public health challenges.

Nasorovakawalu stressed that empowerment goes beyond words, it requires safe working environments, fair pay, and stronger decision-making power for nurses.

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She highlighted growing global and national shortages, warning that rising healthcare demands are placing increasing pressure on frontline workers.

Nasorovakawalu says removing barriers is key to achieving quality care.

She adds that nurses play a critical role in delivering trusted, person-centered care that can transform the health system.