Three charged over death of six-year-old in Vatuwaqa

[Photo: FILE]

Three people have been remanded in custody after appearing at the Suva Magistrates Court in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy in Vatuwaqa nearly two years ago.

The incident, which occurred on May 2, 2023, allegedly involved a forklift accident that resulted in the child’s death.

The first accused, a 38-year-old man, has been charged with one count of manslaughter arising from breach of duty. It is alleged that he was reversing a forklift when he struck the victim, who was his son, leading to the boy’s death.

Two other individuals—a 48-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman—have each been charged with one count of corporate manslaughter. They are alleged to have allowed the first accused to operate the forklift despite knowing he did not have the required licence.

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All three accused persons appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded in custody.

The matter had been adjourned and is expected to be called again today.