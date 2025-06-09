Human rights commission calls for probe into death in military custody

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has called for an independent investigation into a reported death in military custody, describing the incident as a matter of “exceptional gravity.”

In a statement, the Commission said any loss of life while a person is in custody raises serious concerns and requires a prompt, transparent inquiry to ensure accountability if any breaches of law are identified.

The call follows reports of a recent death involving an individual detained by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Commission Director Loukinikini Lewaravu said people deprived of their liberty are in a vulnerable position and are entitled to the highest standard of care from the State.

Article continues after advertisement

“Any loss of life in custody is a matter of exceptional gravity, regardless of the circumstances that led to arrest or detention”

The Commission pointed to constitutional protections, including the right to life and freedom from torture or inhumane treatment, as well as the rights of arrested and detained persons to be treated with dignity.

It also noted Fiji’s obligations under international conventions, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention Against Torture, which require authorities to prevent ill-treatment and ensure independent investigations into deaths in custody.

The Commission stressed that places of detention must not become environments of abuse or impunity, warning that public confidence in institutions depends on transparency and adherence to the rule of law.

It confirmed that it is actively monitoring the situation and stands ready to take further action within its mandate.