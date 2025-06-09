James Bond and prog rock to feature in 2026 Proms

[Source: BBC]

Music from the James Bond films and a night of prog rock classics will pepper this year’s BBC Proms, alongside the usual programme of orchestras, operas and soloists.

The eight-week season will feature 86 concerts in London, Gateshead, Bristol, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Mold, with appearances by percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, soprano Louise Alder and pianist Yuja Wang.

Highlights include a celebration of Miles Davis’s centenary and reflections on Benjamin Britten, marking the 50th anniversary of his death.

The season, which begins on 17 July, will also include a tribute to Disney composer Alan Menken, and a journey into space with the team behind the TV show Horrible Histories.

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The opening night concert will see Korean piano sensation Yunchan Lim playing Ravel’s piano concerto in G Major, and star tenor Thomas Atkins transporting the audience to France, via George Gershwin’s An American In Paris.

A celebration of homegrown creativity includes a brass band Prom with Yorkshire’s Black Dyke Band, making their sixth appearance at the festival.

There will also be the world premiere of a new concerto by Gwilym Simcock, written especially for Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Jess Gillam and Ben Goldscheider – 10 years after they were discovered through the BBC Young Musician competition.

The Met Orchestra, New York will make its Proms debut, with a pair of concerts dedicated to Mahler and Strauss; while South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo will lead a celebration of Paul Simon’s Gracelands album on its 40th anniversary.

Every concert will be broadcast on Radio 3 and BBC Sounds, with 24 Proms programmes on BBC television and iPlayer.

Eight years after the BSO Resound became the first disabled-led ensemble to perform at the Proms, the Paraorchestra will present an “immersive take” on Steve Reich’s Music for 18 Musicians at Bristol’s Beacon Hall. It will mark 50 years since the piece premiered.

That performance is one of two concerts highlighting the work of the New York minimalist as he celebrates his 90th birthday.

The same venue will host soloist Alessandro Vazzana, a disabled musician who uses eye movements to play an innovative, software-based instrument called the Clarion.

Back at the Royal Albert Hall, German musician Felix Klieser, who was born without arms, will play Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3 using his feet.