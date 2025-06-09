Flight FJ36 diverted, passengers rebooked tomorrow

Fiji Link flight FJ36 from Suva to Labasa was forced to divert this afternoon due to adverse weather conditions, with passengers to be re-accommodated on a special service tomorrow.

The airline says the aircraft was unable to land at Labasa Airport, and the decision to divert was made in line with standard safety procedures.

The disruption also resulted in the cancellation of the return service, FJ35 from Labasa to Suva.

Fiji Airways says all affected passengers have been assisted, with rebooking arrangements already underway. This includes passengers with onward domestic and international connections.

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However, some passengers with international connections stranded in Labasa say they are yet to receive confirmation of their onward travel, adding to their frustration as it affects their flight schedules.

The airline has apologised for the inconvenience, stressing that passenger safety remains its highest priority.