Police confirm death certificate in circulation

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that a Death Certificate in circulation is a police document that is issued after the conduct of a post mortem examination.

FBC NEWS has sighted the copy being shared on social media platforms – which is allegedly in relation to the death of one Jone Vakarisi.

Vakarisi was one of 4 individuals allegedly taken into custody by members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for questioning.

RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai earlier said Vakarisi, who voluntarily presented himself for a joint security inquiry, died after suffering a sudden medical crisis.

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He also said initial assessments suggested the possibility of a pre-existing medical condition.

Police say copies of the Death Certificate are provided to the next of kin (Green copy) and the blue copy to the investigating officer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with statements continuing to be gathered by those conducting the probe.