Strict food safety measures in place for Ratu Epeli’s State Funeral

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook ]

Livestock officers are working around the clock to ensure food safety standards are upheld during the State Funeral of the late former President, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Teams from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry are overseeing the inspection and handling of meat to ensure all food served is safe for consumption.

Officials say meat inspection is a critical, science-based process aimed at preventing foodborne illnesses, detecting diseases and ensuring quality.

In preparation for the funeral on Bau Island, officers coordinated the transport of livestock to Bau Landing before being ferried across to the island.

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The operation is being carried out in close coordination with other government agencies to ensure compliance with health regulations.

Authorities say these measures are vital to protecting the wellbeing of those attending the national farewell.