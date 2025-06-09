Korea-Fiji strengthens its health partnership

[Photo: FILE]

Amid growing economic pressure and fuel supply uncertainties, Fiji is being urged not to sideline investment in its health sector, as international partners step up cooperation to strengthen the system.

At the groundbreaking of the National Rehabilitation Centre, Korean Embassy Counsellor Myong Jun Kim stressed that even during challenging times, health must remain a priority.

He added that the project comes at a critical moment, with global and domestic pressures placing strain on resources, while also reinforcing the need for resilient healthcare systems.

The centre, supported by the Republic of Korea, is part of a long-standing partnership with Fiji, which has already helped fund early disease detection programs, especially for non-communicable diseases.

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“Fiji’s health sector is closely interconnected. First, one of our focuses is disease prevention. In partnership with institutions like Labasa Hospital, we are supporting programs and medical equipment to regularly check health conditions and help prevent non-communicable diseases.”

Kim says the project reflects “beiwakani,” meaning true partnership based on trust and shared commitment, and demonstrates strong cooperation between Fiji and Korea.

“We are also working to improve the healthcare environment, including enhancing maternal and child health facilities and strengthening community-level health services. Building upon these efforts, the Rehabilitation Centre we launched today represents another crucial value: recovery and resilience. This centre will ensure that even when people face illness or injury, they can regain confidence and restore their health.”

The new Rehabilitation Centre adds a vital component — recovery and resilience.

He emphasized that rehabilitation is about restoring hope, ensuring that illness or injury does not mark the end, but rather a pathway to recovery.

As Fiji navigates ongoing economic and fuel challenges, the message from development partners is clear: investing in health is not optional, but essential to building a stronger, more resilient nation.