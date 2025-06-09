Fiji 7s teams bow out in Cup quarterfinals

[Source: File]

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s and women’s 7s teams have both been eliminated in the Cup quarterfinals at the Hong Kong 7s, bringing an early end to their title hopes.

The Fiji Men’s 7s side went down 24-17 to Argentina in a tightly contested encounter.

Argentina built momentum through tries from Santiago Alvarez and Marcos Moneta, while Fiji responded through Apete Narogo, Joseva Talacolo and Viwa Naduvalo.

Despite a late push, Fiji were unable to close the gap.

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In the women’s quarterfinal, the Fiji Women’s 7s team suffered a heavy 45-5 defeat to Australia.

The Australians dominated from the outset, leading 26-0 at halftime before extending their advantage in the second spell.

Fiji’s only points came through a try to Adi Vani Buleki.

The double quarterfinal exit marks a disappointing outcome for Fiji, with both teams now shifting focus to the remaining classification matches.