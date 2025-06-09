Vandalism and reckless driving blamed for damages

[ Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook ]

The Fiji Roads Authority has raised concerns over an increase in damaged and missing road signs across the country, attributing the issue to vandalism, theft, and unsafe driving practices.

According to FRA, incidents ranging from graffiti to the removal and destruction of signage are becoming more frequent, affecting the visibility of important road information and increasing safety risks for motorists and pedestrians.

The authority says it receives daily reports of missing signs, damage caused by careless driving, and defaced roadside signage, highlighting the ongoing challenge of maintaining Fiji’s road network.

FRA warns that damaged or missing signs can create confusion for road users and contribute to serious accidents, particularly in high-risk areas such as intersections, school zones, and busy traffic corridors.

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Reckless driving has also been identified as a major factor in the damage to critical road infrastructure, further compounding the problem.

The authority is urging members of the public to respect road assets, practice responsible driving, and assist in reporting any vandalism or missing signage.

Residents can report incidents by calling 5720 or emailing [email protected], as FRA continues efforts to ensure safer roads for all users.