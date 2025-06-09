Auckland captain rues missed chances

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Auckland FC captain Tass Mourdoukoutas has pointed to missed opportunities as the key factor in their 2-1 loss to Bula FC, admitting the side failed to capitalize on their early dominance.

The OFC Pro League leaders created several chances, particularly in the opening stages, but were unable to convert, a lapse that ultimately proved costly.

“Obviously the chances we created early… we just need to capitalize on those.”

Mourdoukoutas acknowledged the result was a disappointing one for the team, especially given their position at the top of the standings.

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“We’re obviously very disappointed… there’s probably not too much to take from this game.”

However, the Auckland captain believes the frustration from the defeat can serve as motivation heading into their next fixture.

“That’s probably the fire we need to take into the next game.”

Despite the setback, Auckland FC remain at the top of the table, with the focus now shifting to sharpening their finishing as they prepare for the playoffs