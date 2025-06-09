Tonga to honour Ratu Epeli Nailatikau

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The Kingdom of Tonga will tomorrow pay tribute to the late former Fiji President and Speaker, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

In a public notice, Tonga’s Cabinet has directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast on Friday as a mark of respect during his state funeral.

His Majesty Tongan King Tupou VI and members of the royal family are in Fiji to attend the State Funeral of the late former President.

The late statesman and the Tongan Royal Family share deep ancestral ties, both tracing their lineage back to King George Tupou II.

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Ratu Epeli’s body is currently lying in state at the State House, with the funeral procession set to move through Albert Park before he is laid to rest on his chiefly island.