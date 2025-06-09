Bula still buzzing after statement win over leaders

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC are still riding the momentum of their stunning 2-1 victory over OFC Pro League leaders Auckland FC, with head coach Stephane Auvray praising the grit shown by his players in one of their biggest results of the season.

The win, secured two days ago in Ba, not only boosted Bula’s confidence but also reinforced their credentials as genuine contenders heading into the playoffs.

“I’m happy for the players… whoever watched that game knows how much they put into it.”

Auvray highlighted the physical and mental effort required to overcome the league leaders, with his side forced to dig deep, especially in the second half.

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“We suffered a lot… I didn’t really like the game management, but I love the way the players fight.”

After a solid opening half, Bula were pushed onto the back foot, relying on determination and defensive resilience to see out the match.

“We did decent in the first half and then it was just about fighting and giving everything they have.”

The intensity of the contest was evident, with multiple players battling cramps and the coaching staff forced into several changes late in the game.

While the result marked a major milestone, Auvray insists there is still improvement needed as the team looks ahead to the next phase of the competition.