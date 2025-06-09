Major security win for Fiji on world stage

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa chaired the first INTERPOL Asia Committee meeting.

Fiji is taking a stronger role in regional security as transnational crime pressures rise across Asia and the Pacific.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa chaired the first INTERPOL Asia Committee meeting in Lyon, France.

The meeting placed Fiji at the centre of discussions on regional security challenges. Member countries gathered to address growing cross-border crime threats.

Fiji’s role follows its election last year to the INTERPOL Asia Regional Committee, alongside Australia and Papua New Guinea.

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The move has strengthened Pacific representation in global policing forums.

ACP Waqa explained that talks focused on coordinated action against human trafficking, drug smuggling, cybercrime, illegal fishing, environmental crime and the exploitation of women and children.

He says smaller Pacific countries continue to face limits in resources when responding to these threats.

He also met INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and regional leaders. They discussed shared priorities and ways to improve cooperation between agencies.

ACP Waqa said Fiji was being recognised as a regional hub for police training. He says its location and ongoing capacity building efforts support this role.

INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi has shown support for a proposed Pacific regional bureau in Fiji. It is expected to improve coordination and training across the region.