Illegal weapons find exposes secret network

[File Photo]

Unauthorized weapons found outside official military inventory have raised fresh national security concerns.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces says investigations link the weapons to an organised criminal network believed to be targeting key state infrastructure.

RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai says intelligence gathered points to ongoing efforts to destabilise critical systems, posing risks to public safety.

A joint task force is continuing operations to disrupt the network, with warnings that anyone involved or providing support will face firm legal action under Fiji law.