Service, unity and faithfulness defined Ratu Epeli's life: Archbishop Chong

[Photo: FILE]

The life of the late former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau was defined by service to the people and a rare ability to bring Fijians together.

This was shared by the Archbishop Peter Loy Chong during the State Funeral Service at Albert Park this morning.

Speaking in a solemn tribute, the Archbishop reflected on Ratu Epeli’s enduring impact, saying his life consistently touched people across all walks of life and encouraged unity beyond differences.

He says the former President had a unique gift of connection, one that allowed him to relate naturally, humanely and with deep respect to others.

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Archbishop Chong highlighted that Ratu Epeli never placed himself above ordinary citizens, but instead moved among them with ease whether in public spaces, markets, gyms or within communities on the margins of society.

That approach, he says, revealed a leadership style grounded in humility and presence rather than position.

He further reflected on the importance of faithfulness, describing it as one of life’s greatest values.

He says true faithfulness requires sacrifice, a willingness to set aside self-interest, and a commitment to love, truth and service, qualities he said were evident in the late former President’s public life.

The Archbishop says Ratu Epeli’s legacy serves as a reminder that real leadership is measured not by titles, but by the ability to unite people and serve with integrity.