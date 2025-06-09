Nurses call for pay review commission

Nurses are calling for a Commission to be formed to look into the issue of equality of pay.

This concern was raised by nurses during a public consultation held today, on the review of the nursing decree 2011.

Nurses say the pay they receive does not equate with the rising cost of living, and does not recognize their qualifications and experience.

“Through the workplace recognition, to require an employer, whether in companies, universities or government agencies, to acknowledge licensed nurses as professionals under the Act. To protect their title, the Act can require that employers respect nursing qualifications when setting pay grades.”

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However, Committee member Charles Raymon says, that salary range will depend on qualification and their job description.

Nurses says the Act, which has been in existence for 15 years now, needs to be reviewed to address the existing medical gap.