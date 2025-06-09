45K partnership to support childhood cancer

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Rooster Poultry (Pte) Limited announced its $45,000 partnership with WOWS Kids Fiji, aimed at supporting the work WOWS Kids Fiji do for children diagnosed with cancer in Fiji and the region.

WOWS Kids Fiji Board Chair and co-founder Sina Kami says the partnership will not only help the organization but also the children and their families.

“For them to come on board is a blessing, it’s a blessing for any organisation or company to come and support the work we do from here not just for organisation but for the children and the family.”

Kami says the three-year partnership will allow WOWS Kids Fiji to continue helping children diagnosed with cancer access treatment, medication and their wellbeing.

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The support also allows us to fight the childhood cancer together, so they know they are not fighting this battle alone.

She adds it will also support advocacy work in raising awareness on childhood cancer in Fiji and the region.

Rooster Poultry CEO, Stanley Raniga said the partnership agreement highlights Rooster Poultry’s commitment to give back to the community.

“Rooster Poultry’s partnership with WOWS Kids Fiji is a philanthropy project that highlights our commitment as part of our corporate responsibility, and we are excited to extend our support to assist WOWS Kids Fiji.”

Raniga adds they aim to make a difference for children battling cancer.