Ditoka in Singapore, Fiji rules out wage increase

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka is currently in Singapore holding talks to secure fuel supply for Fiji as global prices continue to rise.

This comes as government confirms there are no immediate plans to increase the minimum wage, despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures faced by workers.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the focus remains on managing the impact of rising fuel costs, which he says are driven by external global factors.

He says while efforts are underway to secure supply, fuel prices are expected to increase.

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“We are hoping that this crisis will not last for too long. But as I speak, our foreign minister is still in Singapore negotiating and working on the availability of fuel. We have been assured that we will not have a problem with the supply in the near future. But the prices will go up, which is not in our control.”

Singh says government has already implemented measures including increased social welfare support and assistance to key sectors such as bus operators, Energy Fiji Limited, and employers.

He also says a Cabinet sub-committee is monitoring the situation and managing fuel arrangements with suppliers, assuring the public there is no need to panic as supply remains stable.

“There is a Cabinet sub-committee monitoring the fuel crisis. They are managing fuel arrangements with suppliers, and we assure the public there is no need to panic as supply remains stable.”

However, Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Goundar says workers are already under pressure from both rising living costs and workplace demands.

“Workers are exhausted. They are stressed. They are overwhelmed. And what do we do? We punish them. We tighten rules. We increase workloads. But labour is not a commodity workers are human beings.”

Meanwhile, hundreds gathered in Labasa today for the launch of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work forum, under the theme “Let’s Ensure a Healthy Psychological Working Environment.”