New National Rehabilitation Centre in Tamavua

[Photo: FILE]

A major boost is on the way for patients and families in the country, with the groundbreaking of a new US$10 million National Rehabilitation Centre in Tamavua.

The US$10 million initiative, funded by the Korean Government and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), is aimed at transforming rehabilitation services in the country.

The facility is expected to change lives by giving people recovering from injuries, illness, and disability a place to rebuild strength, independence, and hope.

KOICA Country Director Han Kyul Sam Cho says the centre reflects a shared commitment between Korea and Fiji to restore dignity and improve access to quality rehabilitation care.

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She says the new facility will be Fiji’s first national rehabilitation centre, helping people recover from injuries, illness, and disability, while also giving long-term support and hope to families in need.

The Country Director says the project is also about improving skills and training people.

“Through these programs, we aim to enhance skills, share knowledge, and empower local professionals to deliver high-quality rehabilitation services. In addition, KOICA will provide modern and specialized equipment necessary for diagnosis, treatment, and therapy. These resources will ensure that the centre is well-equipped to meet international standards and effectively serve patients from across Fiji.”

She adds that the project will establish strong operational systems, including efficient referral pathways, so patients can move smoothly from diagnosis through to rehabilitation and recovery.

Cho says it also includes training programs, both locally and overseas, for doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and social workers.

The Korean Government also acknowledged Fiji’s Health Ministry for its leadership in driving the project, alongside key stakeholders who have supported its development.