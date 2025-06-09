139 recipients receive Multi-ethnics arts grant

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

A total number of 139 recipients from community groups in the Central and Eastern Divisions received grants under the Multiethnic Ministry’s arts program, marking the second year of its rollout.

The $2 million program supports organizations in preserving culture and religion while reducing social-economic barriers and addressing income inequalities.

Multi Ethnic Affairs Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the program reaffirms the importance of equal opportunities across all communities.

“This reflects the Ministry’s continued commitment to ensure that community-based organizations receive the necessary support to implement the projects, the expanded community developments, cooperation, and social and cultural cohesion.”

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Recipient; Avelina Abong Rasiga of Vilavou Settlement says the grant will allow their community to install solar light systems.

“We thank our community, our leaders who have organized this for us. At least now,we can walk freely in the dark, especially people like us who are aging. There are some older than me who used torches, but now we can use those lights.”

President of the Nakaulevu Bhajan Ramayan Mandli Dharmend Kumar says it will assist with funerals.

“Our community, especially like the shared material, what I get the shared material, there were sometimes there were two funerals, right? So we have to give half, half, so it was not enough. So by receiving this, we can cater to all these people and all the functions there, all the functions they do in Nabua.”

The projects include scholar initiatives, shared resources, renovations, infrastructure support, and water management.