RFMF moves to block drones over key sites

The military has banned all drone activity over its bases.

The RFMF has declared its installations strict no-fly zones and warns any breach could trigger counter-drone action. Chief of Staff Brigadier General Sapenafa Motufaga says drones over military sites are a security threat.

He says operators who ignore restricted airspace risk having their devices detected and neutralised. Motufaga states the RFMF is ready to track and stop any unauthorized aerial activity. He says the aim is to protect personnel, infrastructure and the public.

He adds the measures also guard against surveillance and interference. RFMF is urging drone users to follow Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji rules. He warns that failure to comply could lead to immediate action.