Fiji acknowledges China’s climate aid

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has welcomed growing climate cooperation with China, but is urging that partnerships deliver tangible results for communities on the ground.

Speaking at an event in Suva, Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael acknowledged recent support from China, including investments in renewable energy, early warning systems, and community-level assistance.

He said these initiatives are aligned with Fiji’s immediate needs, particularly as the country faces intensifying climate impacts.

“The Pacific contributes the least to global emissions, yet we are dealing with some of the most severe and immediate impacts of climate change. For us, this is not a future issue. It is already here.”

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Among the areas of support highlighted were low-carbon development projects, solar energy expansion, and disaster monitoring systems—critical for vulnerable rural and maritime communities across Fiji.

Dr Michael also pointed to additional assistance such as solar home systems, scholarships, books, and other community-based initiatives, describing them as meaningful investments in people.

However, while welcoming the partnership, he stressed that Fiji expects more than commitments, calling for outcomes that are practical and sustained.

“So when we talk about partnerships, we are not talking about goodwill alone. We are talking about what works”.

He added that future cooperation must be better aligned with national priorities, build local capacity, and deliver long-term benefits beyond individual project cycles.

The Permanent Secretary also noted that global uncertainties—including geopolitical tensions and rising costs—are placing added pressure on small island states, making effective partnerships even more critical.

Looking ahead, Michael said there is an opportunity to expand cooperation beyond climate action alone, particularly by linking resilience efforts with economic development and livelihoods.