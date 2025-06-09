Fiji fired up for historic Hong Kong 7s

[Photo: FILE]

From their first triumph in 1977 to their most recent title in 2019, the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team’s legacy at the Hong Kong 7s remains unmatched.

With 19 titles to their name, the tournament has long been a special stage for Fiji rugby. Now, as the iconic event marks its 50th year and kicks off today, the Fiji men’s 7s side returns with history behind them and expectation ahead.

Drawn in a competitive pool alongside Germany, Great Britain and France, Fiji will be aiming to stamp their authority early. Germany’s presence as one of the rising SVNS 2 sides adds another layer of challenge, while traditional rivals Great Britain and France promise tough encounters.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau says the weight of history is not lost on the players, with motivation already building within the camp.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys know the history in Hong Kong… I’ve been watching the social media as well, and I’m thankful to those putting out all the years Fiji has won.”

Kolinisau revealed that past successes are being used as inspiration for the current squad.

“There are videos of the teams that won in the 90s and 2000s… the boys are watching it, and they know what’s at hand.”

With the significance of the tournament clear, the coach says the players are embracing the moment.

“A lot of them are fired up.”

As the 50th edition begins, Fiji will once again look to add to their rich history in Hong Kong, driven by legacy, pride, and the desire to reclaim the title.

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off this afternoon, and you can watch all of Fiji’s games on FBC TV.