Outsourcing sector expands on strong regional demand

Investor confidence is accelerating job creation in Fiji’s outsourcing sector, as Australia and New Zealand shift operations closer to Fiji in search of lower costs, stability, and faster business setup.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Josefa Wivou says that the industry is experiencing a structural shift, with strong investor engagement from key markets such as Australia and New Zealand.

He adds that the past 12 months have seen a surge in companies actively establishing operations and partnerships in Fiji, rather than just exploring opportunities.

Wivou says that this shift is being driven by a combination of factors, including operational safety, cost efficiency, and easier market access.

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“Everything from a safety perspective of the operations itself, having organic growth in-country means that they have to get almost a few sort of mercenaries to come and start it. Identify what the environment is like for them, whether it’s scarce in terms of getting head count and resources, the ease of getting paperwork across the line with the likes of Investment Fiji and Outsource Fiji.”

Wivou adds that another major driver is cost savings, as businesses are increasingly finding that outsourcing to Fiji delivers measurable financial advantages compared to traditional long-haul outsourcing destinations, while still maintaining service quality.

This growing confidence is already translating into job creation, with around 500 new outsourcing positions recorded in 2025 alone, spread across both western and eastern divisions as new operators enter the market.

Officials say the sector is now contributing an estimated seven percent to Fiji’s GDP, placing it firmly alongside key industries such as tourism, agriculture, and aviation as a rising economic pillar.

However, leaders are urging caution on the pace of expansion, stressing that growth must be sustainable rather than rushed.