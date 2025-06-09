Vodafone upgrades M-PAiSA services

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In an effort to make digital financial services easier and more accessible for the people of Fiji, Vodafone Fiji has announced four major upgrades to its M-PAiSA platform.

The new developments include international security certification, expanded regional money transfer services, free downloadable account statements, and Fiji’s first tap phone-to-pay feature through the M-PAiSA Mastercard.

Vodafone Fiji General Manager for Digital Financial Services Shailendra Prasad, says M-PAiSA has now achieved Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard certification, a global benchmark for secure digital payments used by major providers such as Mastercard and Visa.

The company also announced the expansion of its international money transfer service, allowing M-PAiSA users in Fiji to send money directly to Samoa and the Cook Islands, in addition to Vanuatu.

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He says that customers will also be able to download up to six months of account statements directly through the M-PAiSA app at no cost, making it easier to access transaction records without visiting a physical outlet.

Vodafone Fiji has also launched Fiji’s first tap phone-to-pay service through the M-PAiSA Mastercard, enabling customers with NFC-capable Android phones to make contactless payments using their mobile devices.

Prasad says, these upgrades are aimed at improving convenience, strengthening security, and increasing access to digital financial services for customers in Fiji and across the Pacific.