FBC's Manager News graduates with Masters

FBC Manager News, Ritika Pratap, receives her certificate during The University of Fiji’s graduation ceremony early this morning.

Juggling taking care of her family, running a newsroom and keeping up with assignments were some of the biggest challenges Ritika Pratap faced over the past few years.

And today, when she walked up the stage to receive her Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy at the University of Fiji graduation ceremony, she says it was worth all the effort.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Manager of News is the most experienced member of the newsroom and has ably led the team through some of its most challenging times.

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General Manager News, Current Affairs & Sports, Felix Chaudhary, says Ms Pratap’s achievement is a testament to her strength and courage despite the many challenges she faced.

“FBC has some of Fiji’s best multimedia journalists and leaders – and Ritika is up there amongst them. We are very proud of her outstanding achievement and celebrate this with her.”

FBC News this week celebrated the graduation of three of its team members – Ms Pratap, Nadi-based multimedia journalist Riya Bhagwan and Suva-based intern, Mollyn Nakabea.