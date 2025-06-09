New regulations target hidden company owners in Fiji

Fiji is tightening its grip on financial crime, with Cabinet endorsing key amendments to the Companies Regulations 2015 to boost compliance with global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards.

The changes will enforce stricter disclosure of company ownership, ensuring authorities can clearly identify the true individuals behind businesses an important move to curb illicit financial activity.

The amendments directly address gaps flagged in international assessments, reinforcing Fiji’s commitment to protecting the integrity of its financial system.

Government says the reforms are part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s legal and regulatory framework, enhance accountability, and maintain investor confidence.