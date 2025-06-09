Canoeing body opposes Vuda industrial project

Fiji’s national outrigger canoeing body is urging the Department of Environment to reject a proposed industrial development in Vuda, warning it could damage one of the country’s key coastal sporting areas.

Fiji Outrigger says the planned Energy-from-Waste Industrial Precinct and private port pose serious risks to the coastline and marine environment.

The federation highlights that Vuda is a major venue for its regattas, attracting local and international paddlers.

It says the area’s clean and calm waters are essential for competitions, tourism, and community activities.

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In its submission to the Department of Environment, Fiji Outrigger raised concerns about environmental damage, loss of a key competition site, reduced tourism, and harm to Fiji’s reputation in the global paddling community.

The federation says the project could have long-term impacts on the sport and nearby communities.

It is now calling on the Department of Environment to deny approval and protect Vuda’s waters for future generations.