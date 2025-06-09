Accused in drug case files new bail application

[Photo: Mosese Raqio]

Drug accused Zoe Maharaj has filed a fresh bail application in the Magistrates Court today.

Maharaj is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, one count of possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime, one count of possession of break-in implements, and one count of unlawful possession of explosives.

The State has been given time until next month to file its response to the bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to 6 October for hearing.

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Maharaj has been further remanded in custody.