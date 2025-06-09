Corruption risks raised in immigration system

The Ministry of Immigration is warning that abuse of authority and corruption remain key risks in border operations, as it strengthens training through a new five-week induction program.

Minister Viliame Naupoto says the program aims to reinforce discipline, accountability, and integrity among officers amid concerns over the misuse of power.

He stressed the importance of distinguishing between authority and power, warning that corruption often emerges when officers exploit their positions.

The Ministry confirmed that a compliance unit is actively monitoring operations to detect irregularities, with some cases potentially linked to internal practices.

Article continues after advertisement

“I feel that it is the word ‘power’ that is sometimes abused. That is when corruption comes in, because people feel that they have the authority to allow this person to come in or not. I am hoping that this training improves the knowledge of these officers. It will definitely make them better officers.”

Naupoto warned that even minor lapses in judgment can create systemic vulnerabilities, weakening public trust and exposing the border system to manipulation.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, stressed that immigration and border operations are becoming increasingly complex.

“Agencies across the Pacific need to respond to evolving risks, increased mobility, and heightened expectations around integrity, professionalism, and service delivery. Strong immigration agencies are essential—not only for national security, but also for economic development, regional capability and regional trust.”

Roberts adds that these challenges require stronger coordination, skilled officers, and modern systems to ensure borders are managed effectively and securely.