New training for Fiji immigration officers

[Photo: Riya Mala]

Fiji’s immigration system is taking a major step forward with the launch of a first-of-its-kind induction program aimed at reshaping how officers are trained and prepared to manage increasingly complex border challenges.

The Ministry of Immigration, with support from Australia and New Zealand, has rolled out a five-week Fiji Immigration Induction Program funded by the Australian Government, marking a significant investment in strengthening the country’s frontline workforce.

Twenty officers from the Ministry are taking part in the program, which is designed to set a new benchmark for how recruits are trained, developed, and equipped for operational duties.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Greg Andrews, described the initiative as the first structured and comprehensive induction program of its kind not only for Fiji, but for the wider region.

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“It reflects the Ministry’s strong commitment to continuously improving its workforce and ensuring that officers are well equipped to meet current and emerging challenges in border management and migration.”

Andrews emphasized that the program goes beyond basic training, laying a long-term foundation for professional growth and institutional strength.

He added that the program is built around a core training framework that will guide officers throughout their careers, ensuring they are well-prepared, professional, and adaptable.

Participants have been encouraged to make the most of the opportunity, with Andrews noting that the skills gained will not only support their day-to-day responsibilities but also contribute to their long-term career development.

As Fiji continues to navigate evolving migration trends and border security demands, the induction program signals a clear shift toward a more structured, professional, and future-ready immigration service.