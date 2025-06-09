FTUC calls for reinstatement of Senate

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

The Fiji Trades Union Congress is calling for the return of the Senate, arguing it is critical to strengthening accountability in Parliament.

Making submissions to the Constitution Review Commission, National Secretary Felix Anthony says Fiji’s current unicameral system gives too much power to the government of the day.

Anthony claims that under the 2013 Constitution, the party with the majority in Parliament can pass legislation with little resistance, limiting the role of the Opposition and public scrutiny.

He pointed to Section 51, which he says allowed governments to push through laws without sufficient checks and balances.

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“If you were to look at the past experiences government, section 51 was used to just hammer through any piece of legislation that they wanted, total disregard for the opposition, for what the people wanted they had absolute power, whichever party had the majority, they had total power, whichever party has the majority has total power all they had to do was ensure that all members were sitting in the house on the day of the vote.”

Anthony believes reinstating the Senate would introduce a second layer of review, ensuring legislation is properly scrutinized before becoming law.

He says past experience shows the upper house did not always support government decisions and often returned bills to the lower house for reconsideration and amendment.

According to Anthony, this process provided an important safeguard for democracy and ensured that diverse voices were heard.

The FTUC is urging the Commission to seriously consider reintroducing the Senate as part of wider constitutional reforms aimed at improving accountability and balance of power.