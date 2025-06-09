Casserly proud as Auckland finish top

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Auckland FC head coach Luke Casserly praised his side’s achievement after securing top spot in the OFC Pro League standings, ahead of their final round clash against Bula FC in Ba tomorrow.

The New Zealand side will head into the playoffs as regular season leaders, capping off a strong campaign in just their second year as a club.

Their rise continues a trend of success, following their A-League side’s title-winning debut season.

“Super proud of the group… to finish first place in the regular season is a great achievement for these players.”

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Casserly revealed that finishing top was a goal the team had set from early in the campaign, using their strong position as motivation to make history in the competition.

“When we came into this circuit in first place, we spoke about it as a group… that was a challenge for us, to be the first ever regular season premiers.”

He added that the players have fully embraced the identity and expectations of the club, which has been key to their success this season.

“They’ve really bought into the DNA of this football club… they should be remembered alongside the A-League group.”

Despite already securing the top spot, Auckland FC face a Bula FC side fighting to cement their place in the top four, setting up a high-stakes encounter in Ba.

The match will serve as a crucial test for both teams, with Auckland aiming to maintain momentum and Bula desperate for a result to secure their playoff hopes.