Seven officers further remanded pending bail decision

[Photo: FILE]

The bail application for seven police officers charged in relation to the death of Richard Mock will now be heard next month.

The seven appeared in the Lautoka High Court this morning and have been further remanded in custody

Police officers, Sonal Kumar and Fenton Thaggard are charged with one count of manslaughter.

It is alleged that between 16 and 17 January 2025, the accused persons assaulted the victim which caused his death.

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Abdul Saiban, retired police officer, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

It is alleged that he assisted Sonal Kumar and Fenton Thaggard knowing that they were involved in the commission of an offence against the victim, in order to enable them to escape punishment.

Police officers Owen Smith, Isireli Nagilolevu, Ratu Peni Masara Ranamu and Ratu Filimoni

Yawayawa are charged with one count of manslaughter arising from breach of duty.

It is alleged that they failed to exercise due care and attention in the course of their duties, which led to the victim’s death.

The accused persons have applied for bail, however the State has object to their bail citing seriousness of the matter.

The matter has been adjourned to 6 May.