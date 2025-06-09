Legge eyes sharper defence ahead of Tonga clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s head coach Mike Legge says his side is still fine-tuning key areas ahead of the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship opener against Tonga in Lautoka tomorrow.

With limited preparation time and disruptions caused by recent weather conditions, the team is focused on tightening their structure and maintaining consistency across the full match.

“I think in terms of our defence structure, it still needs a bit of attention… and just our reaction at the breakdown.”

Legge highlighted the need for improved concentration, stressing the importance of sustaining intensity for the full 80 minutes.

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“We need to stay in the fight… stay switched on for the full 80 minutes rather than just going in 20-minute bursts.”

Preparation has also been impacted by external factors, with the recent cyclone affecting training schedules in the lead-up to the tournament.

“Preparations have only been going for a couple of weeks… we had a really disruptive week last week with the cyclone, so most of our trainings in Suva were cancelled.”

Despite the setbacks, Fijiana will look to put together a complete performance as they open their campaign against Tonga on home soil.