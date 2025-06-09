Fiji opens Hong Kong campaign with dominant win

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side has made a commanding start to their Hong Kong Sevens campaign, defeating Germany 42-5 in their opening pool match.

Fiji set the tone early with a fast-paced attacking display, running in multiple tries to take control of the contest and showcase their intent in the tournament’s 50th edition.

Terio Veilawa led the charge with a double, while Filipe Sauturaga, Apete Narogo and Tira Welagi also crossed the line.

It was also a memorable outing for debutant Tomasi Stark, who marked his first appearance with a try.

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Germany’s only points came through Nakonnen Amekuedi, but they were largely kept under pressure by Fiji’s relentless attack and defensive intensity.

Fiji takes on Great Britain in their next pool game at 8.21pm tonight and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.