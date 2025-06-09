Belief key in Bula upset win: Hughes

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC midfielder Setareki Hughes has credited belief and discipline for his side’s impressive 2-1 victory over OFC Pro League leaders Auckland FC, saying the team executed their game plan to secure a crucial three points.

Coming off a defeat just days earlier, Bula entered the match determined to respond, with Hughes highlighting the strong mindset within the squad as a driving force behind the turnaround.

“We always have that belief in us as a team that we can do the impossible… that is why we came out victorious today.”

Hughes said the message heading into the match was simple, stay composed and focus on the objective.

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“We were just looking forward to those three points… that was the message, to control the game.”

Despite not dominating possession, Bula remained focused on their task and capitalized on key moments to secure the win.

“Even though we didn’t have that much possession, we came here for a mission… and that was to get those three points.”

The victory marks a strong response from Bula FC as they continue their push towards the playoffs, with confidence growing within the squad at a crucial stage of the competition.