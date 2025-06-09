Harang hails Bula’s top-four finish

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC midfielder Zach Harang has expressed his delight after the team secured a place in the top four, praising the squad’s resilience and determination throughout their campaign.

The qualification marks a significant achievement for Bula FC in their maiden OFC Pro League season, with the team showing steady growth and composure in crucial moments.

Harang says the squad’s character played a key role in getting them over the line.

“I’m very happy… the boys dug deep and showed good character and team determination.”

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The midfielder highlighted the collective effort within the team, crediting his teammates for their commitment in high-pressure situations.

Bula FC will now shift their focus to the playoffs, where they will look to build on their momentum and continue their impressive run in the competition.